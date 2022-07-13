Yungblud Cancels Shows In Canada

Yungblud announced Tuesday he has cancelled two concerts in Canada this fall.

“You know how much I hate canceling shows,” the singer wrote in a message to fans on social media. “It breaks my f**king heart but this [is] way beyond my control.”

Yungblud blamed “unforeseen circumstances” for the cancellation of the Sept. 13 show at MTelus in Montreal and Sept. 15 stop at Toronto’s RBC Echo Beach. (An Oct. 4 show in Salt Lake City was also scrapped but Yungblud is still doing sets at five U.S. music festivals.)

“I promise I will be back soon and have massive plans,” the singer shared. “All will be made clear soon. It’s gonna be fookin mental.”

The 24-year-old’s tour was originally scheduled to stop in Montreal and Toronto in February. In June 2019, Yungblud pulled the plug on a Vancouver show with only two days to go. “I’m stranded in the UK,” he explained at the time. "My passport got [stolen] by some idiot."