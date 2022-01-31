YUNGBLUD Covers Johnny Cash Classic In Nashville

YUNGBLUD paid tribute to a country music legend during his concert in Nashville on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old and his band, currently on the Life On Mars tour, performed Johnny Cash’s 1955 classic “Folsom Prison Blues” on the stage of the Roman Auditorium. Watch fan-shot footage here.

YUNGBLUD introduced the cover by telling the crowd the venue would probably turn the lights off “if I didn’t do the cliché that probably every f**king band in the universe does when they go into this auditorium.”

Following the concert, YUNGBLUD shared a clip on Twitter along with a quote attributed to the Ryman Auditorium stage manager: “An English boy in a mini skirt, singing Johnny Cash in Nashville…you don’t see that everyday.”