YUNGBLUD Responds To Accusation He Faked Guitar Playing

YUNGBLUD clapped back Friday after being accused of not playing his guitar on stage.

Last week, Twitter user @findalby shared a TikTok clip of a YUNGBLUD performance in which his guitar strap broke. He captioned it: “Guitars not even plugged for f**cks sake.”

The tweet got the attention of YUNGBLUD, who replied: “you are a bully who wants a little ounce of attention. don’t include me in your bulls**t. this community’s about love. go plant a tree and stop talking bollocks.”

The musician then tweeted an explanation. “it’s a wireless pack which requires no wire, hence it’s wireless,” he wrote. “secondly im playing the guitar riff which doubles the [bass line] of the song and the high guitar an octave down (hence the lower a string and e string), i can finish playing early to make the vocal coz I’m covered by the bass.

“my strap broke and my guitar player Adam to the right of me is clearly playin the solo (rather well i might add). thirdly, if anyone would like i will have my sound man bounce the audio of my guitar track from the show. ill fookin mail it [to] you."

He concluded with: i will forever back my art and i shouldn’t have to explain myself to anybody but the internet’s full of f**king morons so here we go xoxo.”

Whether or not YUNGBLUD was, in fact, playing the guitar became a subject of debate – though almost everyone agreed wireless guitars are the norm.

“He CAN play guitar,” wrote one Twitter user. “Whether he is or isn’t playing guitar in this particular clip is as irrelevant as your opinion.” Another opined: “He’s not playing anything … The way he lifts it over his head [would] cause an incredible amount of noise and distribution. Not a sound. It’s not plugged in.”

“Fretting hand never moves once,” someone noted. Another tweet read: “He can probably play but not while doing that showmanship so they turn him down.”

YUNGBLUD is scheduled to perform in Toronto and Montreal early next year.