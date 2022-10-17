Yungblud Selling Necklaces Made With His Chewed Gum

Yungblud is selling jewelry crafted using pieces of his used gum.

The 25-year-old English rocker partnered with 5 Gum and NYC jewelry artist Greg Yüna for the collection of only 15 necklaces.

“I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created,” said Yungblud, in a release. “His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing.”

According to a description on eBay, Yungblud chewed the blue gum before a performance in New York City and it was then “cast in lucite and adorned in diamonds and white gold.” Each piece, which includes a charm with the 5 Gum logo, boasts .34ct VS white diamonds and 12.5 frame of 14kt white gold.

Bids are being accepted until Oct. 26 and all proceeds from the sale of the necklaces will support the U.S.-based National Independent Venue Foundation.

Last month, Yungblud announced a tour that includes Vancouver on April 29, Toronto on May 26 and Montreal on May 28.