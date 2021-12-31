Zac Brown Band Among Acts Out Of NYE Special Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King out of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing Friday on CBS.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Brown said in a statement shared on social media. “Our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff.”

Neither Hunt or King offered reasons for no longer being part of the line-up but the city of Nashville said in a statement it was due to “COVID-19 safety protocols and with everyone’s health and safety as the top priority.”

Lady A has been added to the show, joining acts like Dierks Bentley and Breland on the main stage.

Other country music stars on the televised special – including some who pre-taped their performances – include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.