Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19

Zac Brown said Tuesday he is pausing The Comeback Tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” the singer wrote in a message on social media. “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

Brown, 43, said he will resume the tour once he is out of quarantine “and it’s safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

Four shows scheduled between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 were cancelled. The next show is scheduled for Oct. 8.