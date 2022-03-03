Zach Goode Named New Smash Mouth Singer

Canada’s Paul De Lisle has introduced the new frontman for his band Smash Mouth: Zach Goode.

“We’re very, very happy to have him onboard,” the Ontario native said on Kevan Kenny's Audacy show.

Goode replaces Steve Harwell, who announced last October he left the band to focus on his “physical and mental health issues.” Harwell’s departure leaves De Lisle as the only original member of Smash Mouth, which had hits like “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All Star.”

Goode is a veteran singer who has performed and recorded with a number of bands, including Divided By Zero and The Secret Seven. According to his website, he also performed in a Weezer/Beastie Boys cover band named Geezer and works as a DJ and voice actor.

Goode made his Smash Mouth debut with a cover of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Listen to it below: