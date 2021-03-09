Zayn Malik: 'F**k The Grammys'

Zayn Malik shared some strong words for the Grammy Awards on Tuesday, only days before the awards are set to be handed out.

“F**k the grammys and everyone associated,” the singer tweeted. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

It’s not clear why Malik suddenly attacked the Grammys. His most recent album Nobody Is Listening was released in January – more than four months after the deadline for eligibility, according to the Recording Academy. The nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced in November.

Malik has never been recognized with a Grammy nomination – not as a solo artist or while in One Direction. He has released three solo albums and four with One Direction.

Malik’s former 1D mate Harry Styles is up for three Grammys this year: Best Pop Solo performance (“Watermelon Sugar”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Fine Line) and Best Music Video (“Adore You”).

Canada’s The Weeknd slammed the Grammys on social media last November after he was left out of the nominations despite having one of the biggest albums of 2020.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

In January, The Weeknd told Billboard: “I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously … I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.”

Halsey also criticized the Grammys after being snubbed. “The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’”