Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest To Harassment

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest Wednesday to harassing his ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid.

The District Attorney's Office in Bucks County, Pennsylvania confirmed that Malik was charged with four counts of criminal harassment following an explosive argument on Sept. 29 in which he "communicated lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words."

The singer was accused of calling Yolanda “a f**king Dutch slut” and demanded that she stay away from Khai, his daughter with Gigi. According to a citation, at one point Malik said Khai is the product of “the f**king sperm that came out of my f**king c**k."

Court documents allege Malik “grabbed and shoved” Yolanda into a dresser – though, in a statement to TMZ, on Thursday, he said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid ... and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

During the fight, Malik screamed at Gigi – who was listening in on the phone – that she should “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house.”

Malik, 28, is also accused of telling Yolanda's bodyguard John McMahon to “get the f**k out of my f**king house" and threatening to fight him.

Malik pleaded no contest and was fined and placed on a total of 360 days probation (which a judge can terminate after six months with no violations). He is required to complete an anger management class and domestic violence supervision program and it prohibited from having any contact with Yolanda.

On Thursday, Malik said in a statement that he shared on social media: “I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.”

Malik said he hopes for “healing” and will “remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A rep for Gigi said in a statement the model is "solely focused on the best for Khai."

Yolanda is the ex-wife of Canadian composer-producer David Foster. She has no commented publicly on the incident.