Zayn Malik Responds To Assault Allegation

Zayn Malik on Thursday publicly addressed a report alleging that he assaulted Gigi Hadid’s mother.

According to TMZ, Yolanda Hadid is considering filing a police report against Malik. “Our sources say Yolanda says it happened at some point last week,” read the report. “We don't have the details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault, but we're told Yolanda stands by her account. She claims Zayn ‘struck’ her.”

Malik, 28, told TMZ in a statement: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik has one-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi.

In a statement he shared on social media, Malik wrote: “I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.”

Malik said he hopes for “healing” and will “remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

In a statement, Gigi's rep told media outlets: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Yolanda, 57, is the ex-wife of Canadian composer-producer David Foster. She has not commented publicly on the report.