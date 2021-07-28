ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies At 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72.

According to a statement from bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

On July 23rd, ZZ Top told fans that Hill was taking a break from touring "to address a hip issue" and wished him "a speedy recovery."

In a tweet, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay described Hill as "truly one of Rock’s Greatest Bass Players ever" in the same league as U2's Adam Clayton, The Who's late John Entwisle and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills.

"An all-time great bass player," tweeted singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, "and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart."

Born Joseph Hill in Dallas, he played in local bands until joining Gibbons and Beard in ZZ Top in 1970, replacing Billy Ethridge. The group released 15 studio albums and had hits like "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs."

Hill and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

"I play for a living," Hill told the Charlotte Observer, in 2015. "I mean, what a term. Play. It says it all right there."

Hill is survived by his wife of almost 19 years, Charleen, as well as grandsons Joseph and William – the children of Codie Jo, his late daughter from Hill's first marriage.

ZZ Top is scheduled to do a dozen shows in Canada next April and May.