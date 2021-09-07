9/11 - Twenty Years Later description

On September 11, 2001, the United States faced an unprecedented attack when 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes; two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



Nearly 3000 people lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



Now, twenty years later, we reflect on those who died and how the world as we know it changed forever.