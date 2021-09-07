iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

9/11 - Twenty Years Later description

On September 11, 2001, the United States faced an unprecedented attack when 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes; two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3000 people lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Now, twenty years later, we reflect on those who died and how the world as we know it changed forever.

 

Listen to the latest national News update

Back to School Backpacks
back-to-school-backpacks-300x250

CONTESTS

  • breaking-news-alert-header

    BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

    Stay up-to-date and in-the-know! From bad weather to car accidents to political decisions that will affect you, NEWSTALK 1010 delivers alerts right to your inbox
  • NEWSTALK 1010 First Look Newsletter

    FIRST LOOK

    A first look at the biggest headlines of the morning. Be the first to know about the stories that will shape your day -- delivered to your inbox every weekday
  • NEWSTALK 1010 Newsletter

    NEWSTALK 1010 NEWSLETTER

    Sign up to receive information on contests and promotions from NEWSTALK 1010