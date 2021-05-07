A police officers non-contact assault charges, and What excuses for speeding could work?
Jim talks about a slur in from Colorado State Rep Richard Holtorf. How does a Hamilton Cop who does not hit anyone get charged assault? Jim talks and sings with Mark Mendelson - What are the good news stories of the week Gives Jim and Mike The Feels?- What Speeding excuses would work on a cop?
