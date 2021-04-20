Apr 20 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

Rant - American Humanist Association Board Withdrawing Honor from Richard Dawkins & The budget is a sign that progressives are winning the battle of ideas GUEST: Sean Speer - Editor at Large at TheHub.ca, Fellow at the Public Policy Forum, and Professor at U of T & What is the way forward for justice around police violence in the US? GUEST: Dr. Wilfred Reily - Associate Professor of Political Science at Kentucky State University. And Author of Taboo: Ten Facts You Can’t Talk About & Recapping today's verdict