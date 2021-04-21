Apr 21 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

Who would you name a school after? & A listener who founded his own grocery store reached out to us with some very good ideas about how to get through our daily struggles GUEST: Ran Noel - CEO and Founder of Fresh City & Do we need to shut down Pearson Airport? All domestic travel? & Best audio of the night: Some of the best thinkers in the world (and someone on Instagram) square off about the existence of God and faith