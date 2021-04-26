Apr 26 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

The Biden Report - Jamil's recap of the first 100 days & Has Trudeau's 'feminist' government gone AWOL? GUEST: Matt Gurney - contributor to the National Post and The Line & My buddy wants to date someone but she's really tall What should he do?! Let's hear from men and also any tall women out there & How the federal internet censorship bill is even worse than you thought GUEST: Michael Geist - Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-Commerce Law at the University of Ottawa, member of the Centre for Law, Technology and Society