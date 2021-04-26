Apr 26 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3
-
Apr 26 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3
Worst. Oscars. Ever... and Tyler Perry catches heat from Twitter for also saying something "controversial" & How Nostalgia is something every boss should use in the workplace GUEST: Dr. Clay Routledge - Professor of Management, North Dakota State University - a leading expert in existential psychology & Introducing MIC DROP, and why Jamil loves stand-up comedy & MIC DROP: Bill Burr v. Trevor Noah
Listen to the latest national News update