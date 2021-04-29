Apr 29 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

Canada has spent 6 million dollars in contracts while the Two Michaels are in prison - how on earth can you defend this? Meet a guy who will become the first person with a disability to cross from Canada to the US on a paddleboard. He's hoping to raise $1 million for mental health research GUEST Mike Shoreman - paddleboarder, writer, speaker, mental health advocate York holds graduate student event but white people aren't allowed to attend Here's why my experience at Yale is NOTHING like this MIC DROP - Hannibal Burres vs Jerry Seinfeld