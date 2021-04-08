Apr 8 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2
Feds' anti-racism training deals with political agendas, nothing else GUESTS: Kaveh Sharooz - Lawyer and human rights activist, and a Senior Fellow with MLI's Centre for Advancing Canada's Interests Abroad Sonia Orlu - Writer and PhD. candidate in Political Science at Simon Fraser University Generation Wars Panel GUESTS: David Manias, Seema Arora, I.T. Al - Gen Xers and Boomer
