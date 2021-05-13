iHeartRadio

Best and Worst Sci-Fi Movies, Sasha Baron Cohen, Ellen, Middle East Conflict, Liz Cheney Ousted,

    Which Sci-Fi movies are the best and most accurate according to our own space guy, Paul Delaney, Astronomy Professor, York University. Movie and film critic Richard Crouse joins the Showgram to talk about Sasha Baron Cohen's Borat movies and TV talk show host Ellen retiring. What to make of what is going on in Israel and Palestine. Sarah Tiech, International human rights lawyer, senior fellow at the McDonald Laurier Institute. Joe Walsh  is an American politician, conservative talk radio host, former social worker, and former 2020 Republican presidential candidate. He joined the Shogram to talk about Liz Cheney being ousted from the Republican Party.  

