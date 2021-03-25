Black Holes, UFOs, Are you without a home politically and What's Trending
Why a clearer picture of a Black Hole is important with Avery Broderick Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo. Jim asks are you Politically Homeless? And what could Newly released UFO documents tell us with Nathan Radke -Cultural Theory Professor at Humber College, Specialist in Conspiracy theories and co-host of “The Uncover Up”
