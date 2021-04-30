iHeartRadio

Black LAPD Cop Calls Out Lebron

  image.jpg?t=1614709364&size=Large

    Black LAPD Cop Calls Out Lebron


    David Cooper is Star Trekking through The Showgram and invites Admiral David Nottage from a StarFleet fan club Region4 A black LAPD officer, Deon Joseph joins the Showgram to talk about why he wrote James a letter and what its like to be a cop in the LAPD. Earlier this week he called out Lebron James after James tweeted a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon, the police who fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, and captioned it, "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY." 

