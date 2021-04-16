iHeartRadio

Childhood Lies. Shy Bladders and the 27 Club

    Childhood Lies. Shy Bladders and the 27 Club


    Intern David Cooper, joins Jim to talk about what lies we told as children, but first we test to see if we have to put a 1 in front of the phone number for the call in lines! More stories from childhood - And we discuss what it's like to have a shy bladder. What are the LOST TAPES of The 27 Club? Jim talks to Ace Piva about the AI and the reason behind the music.  Where are the Covid fires in Canada? Biostatistician​ Ryan ingrund joins the show to explain.

