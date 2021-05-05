iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

COVID 19 Anxiety Syndrome, An Orphaned 13yr Old, Hockey Brutality and Star Wars Trivia

  • image.jpg?t=1614709363&size=Large

    COVID 19 Anxiety Syndrome, An Orphaned 13yr Old, Hockey Brutality and Star Wars Trivia


    A 13 year old lost his mom to COVID-19, his dad to cancer. His great aunt Mariam Nouser​ joins the Showgram to discuss what happens to the boy now. Tech expert Carmi Levy, comes on to discuss why Epic Games is suing Apple and why this is an important story. COVID-19 Anxiety Syndrome is affecting many people worldwide, and MarcAntonio Spada Professor at London South Bank University has been studying it. TSN's Matt Cauz talks about the inaction from the NHL on a violent attack on the ice. And finally, a whole day late, May the 4th be with you, Producer Tony shares some Star Wars Trivia

Listen to the latest national News update

CONTESTS

  • breaking-news-alert-header

    BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

    Stay up-to-date and in-the-know! From bad weather to car accidents to political decisions that will affect you, NEWSTALK 1010 delivers alerts right to your inbox
  • NEWSTALK 1010 First Look Newsletter

    FIRST LOOK

    A first look at the biggest headlines of the morning. Be the first to know about the stories that will shape your day -- delivered to your inbox every weekday
  • NEWSTALK 1010 Newsletter

    NEWSTALK 1010 NEWSLETTER

    Sign up to receive information on contests and promotions from NEWSTALK 1010