Fighting against Wage-Fixing, and Farley Flex on the Weeknd
-
Fighting against Wage-Fixing, and Farley Flex on the Weeknd
War on Drugs Rant, Why are we not mad about pandemic pay at grocery store ending? Was there collision? Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, big grocers' pandemic pay cut exposed 'deficiencies' in the Competition Act. https://financialpost.com/news/retail-marketing/canadas-competition-laws-come-under-scrutiny-after-grocery-business-controversies Farley Flex on why The Weeknd wants nothing to do with the Grammys https://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/the-weeknd-is-boycotting-future-grammys-1.5343978
Listen to the latest national News update