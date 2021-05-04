Finding a BFF, Vaccine Contradictions and Rick the Uber Driver

David Cooper on the Showgram and challenges Jim to a friend off. Who can find more new friends on Bumble. National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting advice. Infectious disease expert Abdu Sharkawy joins the Showgram to explain why the information given recently by NACI is dangerous. Rick the Uber Driver calls in with his thoughts and tells us a bit about his night.