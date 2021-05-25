Fungus Amoung Us with David Cooper, an Update on Belarus and the Week in Tech
Fungus Amoung Us with David Cooper, an Update on Belarus and the Week in Tech
Christian Leuprecht (Ph.D, Queen’s) is Class of 1965 Professor in Leadership, Department of Political Science and Economics, Royal Military College and Eisenhower Fellow at the NATO Defence College in Rome. He joins Jim to discuss the situation in Belarus; Carmi Levy gives us insight on all the big tech news stories of the week
