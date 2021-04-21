GUILTY! Derek Chauvin trial ends with a guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd
More special coverage of the trial of Derek Chauvin, found guilty in the death of George Floyd. Jamar McNeil is the morning show host at iHeart Radio station CHUM 104.5. He joins the conversation and tells us about growing up black in New York City, and how perspectives about BIPoC need to change.
