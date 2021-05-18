In Space They Can Hear You 'Hum'; Is Celebrity Worship Over?
Richard Crouse details how content viewing habits have changed, and asks if heavy celebrity interest/'worship' is over... Nathan Radke (Host, 'The Uncover Up' podcast) on 60 Minutes & UFO sightings... Florida Man: How many of these stories are positive vs. negative? Paul Delaney (Senior lecturer, Professor of physics & astronomy at York University) on NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft detecting a ‘hum’ in interstellar space
