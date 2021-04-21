iHeartRadio

Less Than 10 Minutes - Derek Chauvin Verdict - Special Coverage

    Less Than 10 Minutes - Derek Chauvin Verdict - Special Coverage


    8:17 - That it what time a cop named Derek Chauvin arrived on scene. George Floyd would be have no pulse less than 10 minutes later. Jim brings more guests to discuss and react to the guilty verdict. But First, Jim Vs the News! Duane Simon is a Toronto Police Officer and he joins Jim to talk about his 33 years as a black cop in the force Farley Flex is a Media Consultant, music promoter, artist manager, and motivational speaker, and a former judge on Canadian Idol.    

