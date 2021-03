Mar 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

‘Why are we not being vaccinated?’: Collingwood owner wants restaurant workers to be part of next round of vaccines​ & Does a Toronto Star columnist need to apologize for something he wrote about Canada's military? GUEST: Mark Towhey - Political commentator and veteran - also he filled in for me last week &​ Best audio of the night: what you didn't know about déjà vu