Mar 17 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

How can we make sense of what happened last night in Atlanta? ​ GUEST: Kenny Xu - author of the upcoming book An Inconvenient Minority on the lasting consequences of race ideology on Asian American success and culture of excellence & Rant: Why does the NDP want to take away our candy?! & Best audio of the night: the secret things you didnt know about customer service