Mar 18 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3
Why do scientists want to build a doomsday vault on the moon?! GUEST: Dan Riskin - Science Expert & "End the doctatorship, elected politicians must be in charge" GUEST: Brian Lilley - Toronto Sun & Teen Vogue editor resigns after blowback for tweets she made when she was a minor - should this have cost her her job? & Best audio of the night: Long haul trucker admits to falling asleep at the wheel
