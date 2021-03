Mar 2 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1

Rant: I've been thinking about this Reddit post today and what I'd do if I could look into the future for five minutes & One of my heroes, Shaq, went on a rant against millennial basketball players, and I'm sick and tired of having narratives being put on my generation & Man asks woman to refund the cost of food, drinks after relationship goes nowhere