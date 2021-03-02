Mar 2 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

Tweet from the Federal Conservative Party today: The Liberals can't manage money. We can't leave them in charge of our economic recovery. GUEST: Jim Warren - Former advisor to Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty and Toronto mayor Mel Lastman & What would it take for you to change your mind about who you vote for? Is your mind made up already? & Texas and Mississippi scrap mask mandates despite Covid surge warning GUESTS: Shane Longoria and Liz Hebert - Dallas and Houston residents & RANT: Bill Burr Addresses ‘Mandalorian’ Co-Star Gina Carano’s Firing: ‘She Was an Absolute Sweetheart