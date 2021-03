Mar 24 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

Are you living your best life? 1 in 3 Americans believe they won’t hit their ‘peak’ until age 46! & No clear winner in Israeli election, signaling more deadlock GUEST: Sarah Teich (International Human Rights lawyer, senior fellow at the McDonald-Laurier Institute, has lived in Israel) & Best audio of the night: Why you should never let someone take a picture of your dog