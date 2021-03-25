Mar 25 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2
-
Mar 25 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2
NBA: Kyle Lowry stays + do we need robot referees? GUEST: Mr. Campbell - host of the Hip Hop Hoops podcast & Generation Wars - does anyone feel good about home ownership these days? GUESTS: Rav Arora - Our Gen Z pundit. You can find him in the New York Post, City Journal, Quillette and other fine publications Mehdi Sidali - Our Millennial pundit. Toronto guy, playwright and works in social media marketing with small businesses. David Manias - Our Gen X pundit. Has managed multiple generations in both public and private sectors. Was recently working as an executive in hotel sales, until the entire industry collapsed in the pandemic.
