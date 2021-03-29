Mar 29 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3
-
Mar 29 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3
Rant - Opening arguments begin in George Floyd murder trial & Why Canada's toothless Competition Bureau can't go after Big Tech GUEST: Vass Bednar - National Post contributor, and Executive Director of the Master of Public Policy Program at McMaster & Rant: LA County Metro increases police funding by $36 million & Best audio of the night: How one student stood up to ideology in his class
Listen to the latest national News update