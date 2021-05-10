May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2
The Biden Report - How the job numbers are a big surprise Biden doesn't want & CIA has a brand new ad featuring a gay employee - he loves boardgames! & Congress is finally investigating the lab accident covid-19 origin theory GUEST: Dan Riskin - Science Expert & What's it like to be a Catholic millennial in med school right now? GUEST: Michael Scaffidi - med school student listener who reached out to us
