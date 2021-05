May 13 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

The New Yorker says "Christian" is a dogwhistle to mean "white" - I think this is a load of crap & The army has an insane new ad - and Ellen DeGeneres thinks she was part of a targeted attack & Producer Ben got vaccinated today and also is the only person I know who still uses eBay & MIC DROP: Wanda Sykes vs Dave Chappelle