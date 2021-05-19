May 19 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3
End of an era - The LeBron Wall and Raptor Fandom in the 2010s GUEST: - Kris Pangilinan - CP24 Assignment Editor and Die-hard Raptors Superfan & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives Don’t Belong in Academia GUEST: Dr. Debra Soh - Globe and Mail contributor, sex neuroscientist and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society & Facebook is blocking legitimate science & MIC DROP FINALS PREVIEW GUEST: Ward Anderson - Comedian
