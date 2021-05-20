May 20 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

Major ceasefire between Israel and Palestine - what does this mean for the future of the conflict? And what should Canadian politicians do about it? GUEST: Moshe Appel - Regional director - Vancouver Island South - for the BC Conservative Party & Did BLM help propel narrative on Palestinian human rights? & Amazon's new tech is literal tone policing & MIC DROP FINALS: Russell Peters vs Dave Chappelle