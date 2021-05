May 3 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

The Biden Report: Have we gone from Teflon Don to Teflon Joe? How do you really criticize Joe Biden? What advice do you have for the Republicans? & Is the cost of food going up due to accumulating government debt? GUEST: Sam Duncan - VP at Wellington Advocacy & CIA recruitment ad profiling 'cisgender millennial' mocked on Twitter