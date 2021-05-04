May 4 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2
Trial begins for jailed Alberta pastor James Coates GUEST: John Carpay - President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms & Trump Update - Facebook board will decide if he’s indefinitely banned + millionaire Ryerson donor poses for picture with Trump, causes scandal & GENERATION WARS: How much of a role does politics play in who you're friends with? A new study on young people is out GUESTS: Matthias - Gen Z David - Gen X
