May 4 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

Is the Canadian housing market a pyramid scheme? GUEST: Ben Woodfinden - Doctoral Candidate at McGill, political theorist and contributor to The Hub & What's it like to be a cop every day and how does it line up with what the media says about them? And - reaction on the alleged juror misconduct in the Derek Chauvin trial GUEST: ​Kris Williams - Black cop in Texas who is also a rapper & Rant - the Derek Chauvin trial could be overturned & MIC DROP - Tiffany Haddish vs Wanda Sykes