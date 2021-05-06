May 6 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

RANT: Why are we so obsessed with rehabilitating the image of George W. Bush? & "Cancelling Comedians While The World Burns" - a new book from a popular leftist writer and Youtuber looks at why cancel culture is a failure in 2021 GUEST: ​Ben Burgis - professor at Georgia State, Youtuber, contributor to Jacobin and author of "Cancelling Comedians While The World Burns" & MIC DROP - Anthony Jeselnik vs Dave Chappelle