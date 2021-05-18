Muse The News, 'Mom Swap' Interview, and 'Oops I Dated Again'
-
Jim Muses the News of the Day... David Cooper (Burning Man Information Radio): Traveling in the US & mask-wearing at airports... 'Mom-swap' interview... Jim talks about his brother getting precious about fart jokes... David's mom tells stories about his childhood... 'Oops I Dated Again' with David Cooper & Natasha Vinik (Comedian)...
