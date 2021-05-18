'Oops I Dated Again', Spiteful Spending, and Terrible Confessions

David Cooper (Burning Man Information Radio) and Natasha Vinik (Comedian) play 'Oops I Dated Again'... On a walk in NYC, David discovered a "Hess Triangle", a plaque that reads "Property of the Hess Estate which has never been dedicated for public purposes"... what's something you spent money on out of spite? COVID struggles: Are you feeling left behind?... Terrible confessions: Jim's story about stealing money from his mom to go to a strip club...