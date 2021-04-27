iHeartRadio

50 Questions for Jim and Animal Bites

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    50 Questions for Jim and Animal Bites


    David Cooper has come up with 50 interview questions and tests his interview skills on Jim! Later Jim talks about some of the animals that have chomped on him and later takes your calls about the wildlife you have been bitten by!

