9 minutes 29 seconds - Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd

George Floyd died during his arrest during which Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Sandy Hudson is the co-founder of BlackLivesMatter in Toronto and she joins the show to discuss the verdict and what "defundThePolice" really means. Desmond Cole is a Canadian journalist, activist, and author of "The Skin We're In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power". He joins the show to discuss the death of George Floyd, and the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial. Jim discusses how the provincial government has made some errors in the handling of COVID-19 Pandemic. Highlights from all our guest interviews in today's special coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial and verdict. To Recap: 2nd Degree unintentional murder - Gulty 3rd Degree murder - Guilty Manslaugher - Guilty